Mililani’s Christian Lee will fight Shinya Aoki for ONE lightweight title in May

One day prior to the one year anniversary of his first title shot, Mililani’s Christian Lee will have a chance to claim his first world championship as he will face Shinya Aoki on May 17th for the ONE Championship lightweight title.

Lee will headline ONE: Enter The Dragon at the Singapore Indoor Stadium after winning back-to-back fights to snap the first losing streak of his career.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity. This fight really came out of nowhere. The stars aligned for it to happen,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello following his first day of Training Camp for the fight on Monday morning.

“Shinya Aoki, after he won his lightweight belt, he announced to the press that he wanted to challenge me. Give me a shot at his lightweight belt and although we’re mutual friends, this is a perfect opportunity for both of us and I’m looking forward to it.”

Lee, who is the younger brother of the organization’s current strawweight champion, Angela Lee, came up short in his first attempt to win the featherweight belt with a split decision loss to Martin Nguyen last May.

Following a second consecutive defeat via disqualification after an illegal suplex, Lee collected TKO wins over Kazuki Tokudome and Edward Kelly.

“The Warrior” has fought his entire MMA career under the ONE Championsip banner, finishing all of his fights by knockout or submission.

As for the champion, Aoki, he reclaimed the ONE Championship lightweight belt with a first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang in Tokyo two weeks ago.

“He’s a legend. He’s got over 50 fights, he’s got multiple belts in organizations and I did grow up watching him. I grew up training with him since I joined the Evolve Fight Team. I’ve seen this guy fight for many years and this is the beautiful thing about this sport of MMA. Where you get to grow up and fight the champs that you watched growing up,” said Lee.

Aoki (43-8, 1 no-contest) is riding a streak of four straight first-round finishes dating back to May 2018, submitting Rasul Yakhyaev, Shannon Wiratchai, Ev Ting and Folayang.

A victory by Lee would make Christian and Angela the first siblings to win world titles in a major promotion in the history of mixed martial arts.