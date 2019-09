Mililani graduate Angela Lee (9-0) defended the ONE Championship women’s atomweight title early Friday morning in Singapore, beating Mei Yamaguchi (16-11-1) by unanimous decision.

Earlier in the morning, Angela’s brother Christian (9-2) fell by split decision to Martin Nguyen (11-2) in a battle for the ONE FC featherweight title.

Rob DeMello is in Singapore and will provide more on air and online at KHON2.com.