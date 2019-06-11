Mililani lineman Tuatagaloa commits to University of Hawaii for 2020

Less than two months away from the start of the 2019 Hawaii High School Football season getting underway, Mililani offensive lineman Jacob Tuatagaloa can move past the recruitment process, having committed to the University of Hawaii.

6-foot-2, 305-pound offensive guard for the reigning OIA champions gave the Rainbow Warriors his verbal commitment for 2020 after participating in the program's junior day at the UH football camp this past weekend.

"For me personally, I want to take Hawai'i on top. I just can't wait, I just can't wait," Tuatagaloa told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The two-way lineman for the Trojans projects as a pass-protector at the next level, having earned MVP honors in the Ultimate Lineman Challenge this past May.

Being a piece to the puzzle for the home team in their attempt to chase a championship is important to the big man, but it's his journey to a collegiate degree that played paramount in his decision.

"My main goal is making my parents proud, just paying them back, that's the number one goal is to pay them back," said Tuatagaloa.

"What made me deal the deal with (UH) is a academic wise. That was my main concern, that was my main concern and how they will help me. They will help you and guide you, that's what shocked me. This is for me."

Tuatagaloa intends to sign with the Warriors on December 18, the first day of the early signing period.

As it stands, Tuatagaloa becomes the third local commitment for the class of 2020, joining Kamehameha linebacker/defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo and Campbell wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala.