Mililani linebacker Muasau verbally commits to Rainbow Warriors

HONOLULU (KHON2) - In three weeks, the 2018 Hawaii high school football season kicks off.

On Thursday, one of the must-see players for the class of 2019 made his collegiate commitment to the University of Hawaii.

Mililani linebacker Darius Muasau gave his word to the Rainbow Warriors and can make his commitment official on National Letter of Intent signing day on Dec. 19.

"This was all part of my plan. I just wanted to commit already so that I can focus on this year and get the work done on the field and in school, and then next year, I can just head out to UH and have that settled for me," Muasau told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Muasau was a finalist for the Manti Teo Award as Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound athlete played on both sides of the ball at linebacker and running back during his sophomore and junior years with the Trojans.

Muasau says it was never a matter of if, but when he would make a pledge to the home team.

"I just always wanted to stay home and play for my home team to represent the 808. My family supported me all the way through this, and it's something I always wanted to do," he said.

Muasau is the second senior-to-be from Oahu to make a commitment with 'Bows, following Kamehameha safety Tiger Peterson, who made his commitment two weeks ago.

"Hopefully me committing this early in the process, hopefully it gets other local boys to want to stay home. I really want to and looking forward to playing with all these other opponents from all these other high schools. It will be great to play with them and just represent Hawaii with me," said Muasau.

Mililani will open its season on Saturday, Aug. 4, against Kailua.