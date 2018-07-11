Mililani grad Tobita finishes 'really special' pro tennis debut in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Mililani graduate Alyssa Tobita closed out play in her debut pro event as the Tennis Championships of Honolulu held its second round of qualifying matches Monday.

The former University of Oregon athlete fell to Michaela Gordon during an epic three-set match, 7-6, 1-6, and 6-3.

Still, Tobita considers the event an unforgettable experience that included her first pro victory Sunday against former Wimbledon semifinalist Alexandra Stevenson.

"I'm very proud of myself. I didn't know what to expect getting into this tournament, being at my first pro tournament," Tobita said. "It was really special. I have all my family here, so that was really nice. A lot of my friends came out. It's so nice to play in front of the home crowd. They're all so supportive. It's so special playing here with all these great people."

The three-time Hawaii High School Athletic Association singles champion will continue her rookie run as a pro later this month in Washington.

Meanwhile, the tournament's main draw gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and will feature both singles and doubles matches.

