Mililani grad Furuta proves he can carry big load for Warrior football

HONOLULU (KHON2) - At 4-1, the University of Hawaii football team is more than halfway to the required seven victories to secure an automatic berth into a bowl game.

If they're successful, this would be the team's third bowl game in eight years.

But the Rainbow Warriors are focused on much bigger goals as they return to Mountain West Conference play this weekend.

The green-and-white will hit the road later this week to face winless San Jose State on Saturday in hopes of getting off to the program's first-ever 2-0 start in the Mountain West.

Now this past weekend, the running game played a major role in a 42-21 win over Duquesne.

A major reason for that: Dayton Furuta. The former Mililani state champion was sensational with 114 yards rushing at around 9.5 yards per rush.

For the senior running back, success stems from confidence, the unwavering belief that the run in the run-n-shoot can't be stopped.

"It's a lot of fun. Today my number was called, our o-line did a great job and just being homecoming, all our alumni being out here, our family being out here, the state came out tonight and it was just a great experience," Furuta said. "Offensively, we know we execute, that no one can stop us. We really believe that."

"Take his runs, you can take his screens. You can throw those to the side. The kid is an incredible competitor, an incredible representative of this state, of all the local boys in this state," Rolovich said. "What he's been through, to come out and have a night like this, I know he'll treasure it for a long time, and we have a lot of people on this football team that can make contributions, and tonight was his night."

As a team, UH rushed for 257 yards, including 63 by quarterback Cole McDonald, who leads the nation in touchdown passes with 20.

Kick-off at San Jose State is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. on pay per view.

Warriors are listed as nine-point favorites.