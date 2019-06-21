Mid-Pacific grad Ujimori to face Punahou’s Kilby in Manoa Cup women’s final

The championship round is set in the women’s division of the 111th Manoa Cup at the O’ahu Country Club.

Former Mid-Pacific golfer, current University of Nevada sophomore to be Danni Ujimori will face-off with Punahou junior Karissa Kilby in Friday’s match-play final.

Ujimori, who entered match-play as the number-15 seed in the tournament, defeated Katrina Huang 5-&-3.

Kilby, advanced into the final with a 2-up win over Kamie Hamada.

The final will tee-off from the first hole at 7:00 AM.

Fans are welcome to attend the match at the O’ahu Country Club with an expected finish and wards presentation which includes the ceremonial pool dunking at approximately 1030am to 1130am, pending status of the match.

As for the men’s division, the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Friday as well.

Among the particpants still remaining are former champion Matthew Ma and reigning champ, Josh Sedeno of the University of Alabama.

For a look at the Manoa Cup bracket and schedule, click here.