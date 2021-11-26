Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Hale’iwa Challenger begins Nov. 26, surfers from all over the world battle it out

When surfers wipe out, they’re at risk of sustaining a concussion, no matter the size of the wave. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, surfers from all over the world will battle it out at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park, for a chance to secure a spot on the World Surf League’s (WSL) Championship Tour.

The competition begins on Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. and ends on Dec. 7. There will be worldwide talents riding enormous waves at one of the most challenging surf spots in the world.

According to WSL, only 12 men and six women competing in the Challenger Series will feel the euphoria of reaching surfing’s highest level of competition.

WSL said this surf competition is where world champion surfers are crowned every year.

Hawai’i women surfers hoping to secure a spot include Coco Ho, Luana Silva, and Betty Sakura Johnson. WSL said Kaua’i’s Gabriela Bryan already qualified for a spot on the CT after thrilling performances earlier this year.

For the Hawai’i men, Imaikalani Devault, and Ezekial Lau are hoping to secure a spot.

However, WSL said athletes hoping to reach the CT may be forced to compete against some of the world’s best surfers who are using Hale’iwa as a tune-up for the 2022 CT, including five-time WSL champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore and two-time WSL champion John John Florence.

For more information go to, www.WorldSurfLeague.com.