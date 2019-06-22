Michelle Wie misses cut at KPMG PGA Championship, future in question

Michelle Wie was matter of fact after finishing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 22 over par and missing the cut.

“Not great,” Wie told the media following her second round at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota when asked how her right hand felt. “But at the same time, even on the worst day, it’s still great being out here. I still had fun today, just stuff is hard. Hazeltine is hard.”

The 29 year old Punahou grad had surgery on her right wrist in October of 2018 and has made two subsequent unsuccessful attempts at returning to tournament golf.

This weekend was Wie’s first appearance since missing the cut at the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina on Oahu in April.

Reportedly, Wie’s wrist cannot get further damaged or injured if she continues to play. But it is evident that the pain the Honolulu-product is dealing with is unsustainable.

An announcement of another break from golf in the coming days would surprise no one.

“I’m still going to be optimistic about everything,” Wie said. “But definitely try to listen to my body, as I don’t do a great job of that. So, going to go back and try to figure out what’s going to happen.”