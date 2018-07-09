Michael Bennett's weekend of 'giving back' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Bennett [ + - ] Video Video

HONOLULU, HI (KHON2) - Three-time Pro Bowl NFL defensive end Michael Bennett held his health fest and football camp over the weekend. The Hawaii resident hosted his 'OCEAN Health Fest' on Saturday and 'Gauntlet Football Camp' on Sunday.

This is the fifth year a row these events have been held. For Bennett, who's originally from Texas, showing the Aloha is important.

"To be in Hawaii and be embraced by Hawaii, I feel like it's so normal," said Bennett. "Everything about the culture is about family. That's what I'm about, family. So I easily connect to Hawaii. And Hawaii connects to me because everything I do is for people and for the communities around Hawaii. Something this city gave me is peace. And to be able to continuously find ways to give back to it, I feel like I can never fully give back to Hawaii. So my whole life is trying to find ways to keep giving back. To be here shows my commitment, not to be from here but to be here shows my commitment to the people. I just love it. Hopefully one day I can run for governor. No, I'm joking."

The feeling was mutual for third year San Francisco 49er DeForest Buckner. The Punahou grad was an instructor for over 400 7-12 year olds at the early session of the football camp.

"It means a lot being able to come out here and interact with them, said Buckner. "Just being a positive role model and trying to show them what they can do one day, giving back. Just being back, here, being back home, being able to see the youth, you know, I was in their shoes one day. And I looked up to guys like myself, and Mike, and Ma'a and all the coaches out there and all the former NFL players. So, it's a great feeling, being able to give back."