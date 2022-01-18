Miano withdraws name from UH football coach consideration, backs June Jones

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two of Hawaii football’s biggest names are combining forces in hopes to lead the University of Hawaii’s struggling program back to its glory days.

Former NFL star safety and University of Hawaii assistant coach Rich Miano will not seek the vacant head coaching position, and will instead support former head coach June Jones’ candidacy for the job with the intention to join the coaching staff as an assistant.

“This is something that has been a dream of mine for the last 10, 15, 20 years that I have been involved with the University of Hawaii football program it was to eventually become the head coach,” Miano told KHON2 Tuesday. “That being said when I found out that my mentor, the guy who gave me my chance and believed in me as a coach was going to apply I decided that I’m not going to apply and I’m going to work for, hopefully if he’s named the head coach, June Jones and try to turn this program around.”

Miano previously coached under Jones for 9 seasons before spending his final 4 years in the program as associate head coach under Greg McMackin. Jones and Miano combined to lead UH to its most successful run in program history, culminating in a Western Athletics Conference championship in 2007 and an appearance in the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

Jones submitted an application to the university to become head coach Monday.

Hawaii’s football program is going through a head coaching search for the second time in two years after Todd Graham resigned Friday night following accusations of player mistreatment and a mass exodus of the roster to the transfer portal, many of which were the program’s best players and team captains.

Miano is notorious for his recruiting acumen and development of a fruitful walk-on program during his time at UH, which included 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan. Since his departure from UH Miano has become a staple in Hawaii’s high school football community. He led Kaiser High School to the 2014 HHSAA Division II state championship, and helped found the Polynesian Bowl, an annual all-star game that attracts some of America’s best high school football seniors to the islands.

Miano also co-hosts COVER2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly and ‘Bows Football Final for KHON2 as well as providing color commentary for UH football games for Spectrum Sports.

The University of Hawaii had been paying Graham $800,000 per year, but with Graham’s resignation will not be strapped with a $1.275 million buyout for the final three years of his contract.