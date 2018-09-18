Mayor Caldwell proclaims Monday as 'Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Day' in Honolulu

The 'Aloha Tour' for Punahou graduate and Bellator MMA champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continued on Monday as the world champion was given a proclamation from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The Mayor proclaimed September 17 as 'Ilima-Lei Macfarlane" day in the City and County of Honolulu as part of a private presentation in the Mayor's office.

"It's a real honor to present this special proclamation to Ilima today, calling it her day. For me and I know for the people of this place, we look for role models and we want to show that we are as good as anywhere in the world. She has shown that and even more. Setting an example for the youth of our community and for everybody," Mayor Caldwell told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane poses with Proclamation of 'Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Day' in Honolulu.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane poses with Proclamation of 'Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Day' in Honolulu.

Macfarlane, a Nu'uanu native will return home on December 15 to defend her flyweight championship against Valerie Letourneau in the main event of Bellator's first ever trip to Honolulu at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

"Once the Mayor said that I was an example and a role model for the keiki and for women, that's when everything hit me and I was like, oh wow, this is real. Okay, this is real, I'm here, I'm in this position," said Macfarlane.

Shortly after the official announcement that Bellator was holding an event in the islands with Macfarlane headlining, the co-main event was announced as former UFC champion Lyoto Machida will make his organizational debut against former Bellator champ Rafael Carvalho.

On Monday, Bellator president Scott Coker also made public that Muhammed Lawal will take on Liam McGeary in a battle of former champions.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday at 9:00am via Ticketmaster.

Macfarlane, who after a whirlwind television and radio media tour last week following the announcement of her fight, also made appearances at the University of Hawaii women's volleyball match, Punahou vs. Saint Louis football game, and Trinity MMA event this past weekend.

Macfarlane, who arrived in the islands on Tuesday will return to her current residence of San Diego on Monday night where she will begin training for her second title defense.

"The whole state of Hawaii is behind me and every day I just keep thinking that this can't get any better, but today meeting the Mayor, getting my own day, receiving this proclamation, having our heart to heart talk. That was just the cherry on top of an amazing week back home," said Macfarlane.