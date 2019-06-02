Max Holloway begins training camp, says won't change anything coming off a loss

Camp is just underway for Max Holloway as he's in a unique position: preparing to come back from a loss for the first time in six years. The featherweight champ will battle Frankie Edgar in UFC 240 on July 27th.

Holloway's last fight was in the lightweight class when he lost to Dustin Poirier in mid-April.

On Saturday the Waianae native was at the Ala Moana UNIQLO store which was celebrating its one year anniversary. Holloway wore UNIQLO's new line of aloha shirts and taking pictures and signing autographs with fans.

"The support is unreal," said Holloway. "Seeing the fans is unreal. The love here is different."

Holloway has shown an affinity for Canada in the past. On numerous occasions calling Toronto the 'ninth island." Now, he'll be fighting in western Canada. UFC 240 is being held in Edmonton, Alberta.

"A lot of people yelling about how Raptors fans are crazy, Canadian fans are crazy for the Raptors. Hawaii fans are crazy for me." remarked Holloway, referencing the NBA team currently making its first ever trip to the finals.

Remember, the 27-year-old fighter still holds the UFC featherweight championship belt.

"We're just getting started," said Holloway. "The ball is rolling. I can't wait. People say you're only as good as your last fight. Everyone knows how the last one went. So it's time to make them forget. July 27th I can't wait to get it done."

Holloway won't change up his training camp, coming off a loss, instead sticking with what has been successful in the past.

"We don't need to do nothing different," said Holloway. "We had one fight. A hard fight at that. That was one loss in however many years it was. It's not time to hit the panic button just yet. We see things work and I can't wait to go out there again.

A familiar sight at Ala Moana today, Rush Holloway, Max's son tagging along and greeting fans.

"Rush loves it. He loves doing this. I have to keep him humble. I told him every other autograph he can do. But the kid is crazy. Toward the ending of it he was getting over it because he was figuring out that I had to go train, he wanted to go shopping. That kid is something else."