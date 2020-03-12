Maui’s Zach Zane Bellator fight still scheduled to take place Friday, but will have no fans in attendance

Maui native Zach Zane will be in action on Friday night at Bellator 241 in Uncasville, Connecticut, however he will fight with no fans in attendance.

That was the announcement made by Bellator MMA on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen countless events and league seasons suspended or canceled around the country.

Zane is set to fight Nick Newell in the lightweight feature fight during the main card. The event will be streamed on DAZN.com and the DAZN app starting at 4:00 pm HST.

Connecticut Gov. Ted Lamont on Tuesday declared a public health emergency similar to moves made by governors in other New England states. On Thursday, he signed an executive order that, in part, prohibits public gatherings in excess of 250 people.

Fans will not be admitted to the arena. Only fighters, their corners, event, broadcast personnel, and credentialed media members are expected to be allowed inside the arena during the event.

Zane, is the only Hawaii athlete on the Bellator card.