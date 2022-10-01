Maui’s Sumiko Inaba improves to 5-0 in her professional career after earning a unanimous decision win over Nadine Mandiau at Bellator 286.

The Lady Samurai was precise in her standup game, landing stinging jabs with a front kick that buckled Mandiau multiple times. Inaba even was on the verge of a finish in the 2nd round, but could not.

It was the first fight she did not finish. Judges scored it 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 for the first unanimous decision of the Maui native’s career. Two of the judges gave all three rounds to Inaba, making it a convincing victory..