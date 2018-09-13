Mariota limited in practice ahead of Titans home opener against Texans

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marcus Mariota

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in Thursday's practice, but the Titans are optimistic that he could play on Sunday against the Texans according to a report from Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com

Mariota exited Tennessee's week one loss to the Dolphins with an elbow injury.

He participated in Wednesday's session with no limitations according to reports, but the team took a more cautious approach on Thursday.

"He's about the same, and so we felt like we needed to probably get Blaine (Gabbert) some reps just to be able to evaluate the quarterback situation as we got closer to the end of the week," head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Mariota was injured after taking a hit by Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes, he would finish 9-of-16 for 103 yards, with two interceptions.

The Titans will host the Texans in Tennessee's home opener on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. HST.