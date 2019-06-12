Los Angeles Rams announce partnership with KHON2 & Cover2

When the Los Angeles Rams announced that they would be playing the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on August 17 at Aloha Stadium, the franchise expressed an interest in forming a long-term relationship with the Aloha State.

Today, Rams chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff reiterated that intention at KHON2.

"We at the Los Angeles Rams are thrilled to continue our partnership with KHON2 to cover live preseason Rams action throughout the 2019 season. Starting with our game at Oakland against the Raiders and then most importantly, our exciting contest at Aloha stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on August 17" said Demoff in an announcement from the Los Angels Rams facility.

"More importantly, we will work throughout the football season with KHON2 to produce Cover2, the high school football show that will bring you all the local news, highlights and action. Together we will create great football content throughout the island, and we can't wait to partner with you moving forward," added Demoff.

The Los Angeles Rams will be the title sponsor of Cover2, as Cover2 will be entering its seventh season at KHON2.

Cover2, Powered by the Los Angeles Rams will remain on Thursdays at 9:30 pm starting in September, and according to Cover2 analyst Rich Miano, the partnership with the NFL franchise proves that high school football reigns supreme in the 808.

"I think this is huge and it just shows that the Los Angeles Rams are making a huge commitment to high school football and they're going to be in the community in a big way," Miano told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"You have to realize that high school football players' dream is to play in the national football league. These guys are idols, a great up and coming franchise. It just shows you the quality of high school football and just the whole essence. This time loves big time football. And there's not much bigger than the Los Angeles Rams and there's no high school football show bigger than Cover2."

As mentioned by Demoff, the preseason home for the Rams will be KHON2 & KHII as all four preseason games will be shown in the islands.

LOS ANGELES RAMS - PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE:

August 10 vs. Raiders - 2pm HST - KHII

August 17 vs. Cowboys - 4pm HST - KHON2

August 24 vs. Broncos - 3pm HST - KHON2

August 29 vs. Texans - 2pm HST - KHON2

The Rams will have a strong presence in the islands this week as the franchise will hold multiple events this weekend, from youth football and cheerleading camps to a 7-on-7 tournament featuring former UH/Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa and current safety John Johnson III.

For a complete schedule of the upcoming events, click here.

