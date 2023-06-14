Jimmy Yagi, widely recognized as the “Father of Small College Basketball in Hawai’i,” passed away on Wednesday morning at Hilo Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

A lifelong Hilo resident, Coach Jimmy Yagi was a respected figure in the community and an icon at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

Throughout his illustrious career, Yagi achieved an impressive 252-126 record. In 1976-77, he coached the first Vulcan team to compete at the NAIA level, a significant milestone in his coaching journey.

Under Yagi’s guidance, the Vulcans participated in the NAIA national tournament thrice, bolstering UH Hilo basketball’s reputation and transforming it into the biggest game in town.

Yagi dedicated 12 seasons to UH Hilo, during which he led the team to 11 winning campaigns. With a record of 218-87 against college teams, Yagi remains the winningest men’s basketball head coach in UH-Hilo’s history, despite his first three seasons being prior to NAIA membership.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne and sons Brady and Kirby.

Further details regarding memorial services will be announced at a later date.