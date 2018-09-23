Late scoring helps Wahine soccer to 2-0 win

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raisa Strom-Okimoto

Waipahu, O'ahu— Senior midfielder Raisa Strom-Okimoto and junior Leialoha Medeiros struck again for the University of Hawaii Soccer team as they knocked off North Dakota State, 2-0, in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout at Waipi'o Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.





The Rainbow Wahine (4-3-1) prevailed largely due to a strong late-second-half effort. In the 78th minute, Strom-Okimoto gathered a pass off a header Medeiros only to find herself all alone in front of the goalie for the score, marking her fourth goal of the season. Strom-Okimoto's heroics came after neither team was able to create much offense through most of the period. Following her assist, Medeiros reached the scoresheet again, chipping in an insurance goal in the 90th minute, tying Strom-Okimoto for the team lead.





NDSU (3-4) threatened in the first half with back-to-back shots in the 18th minute, but junior goalkeeper Alexis Mata produced consecutive saves with diving stops on each shot to keep the match at a standstill. Mata finished with her third shutout of the season.





The first half did see one scoring opportunity for the Rainbow Wahine as well. As time was drawing to an end, Strom-Okimoto broke free on a steal, firing from 15-yards out but was denied by NDSU goalkeeper, Monica Polgar.





UH will be back in action tomorrow to put a wrap on both the Rainbow Wahine Shootout and the non-conference schedule with a 5 p.m. HT matchup against Grand Canyon.