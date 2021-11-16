Lady Vulcans headed to Seattle for first round of womens soccer DII NCAA Tournament; first appearance in program history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-UH Hilo earned the number five seed in the West Region for its first-ever NCAA tournament and will face Sonoma State in Seattle on Thursday (Nov. 18), at 1 pm.

The Vulcans (12-3), co-champs of the Pacific West Conference, will face the Seawolves (14-5) of the California Collegiate Athletic Association in a First Round match-up. The winner will play No. 1 seed and host Seattle Pacific (17-1-1) on Saturday at Interbay Stadium in a Second Round match-up, start time slated for 2 pm

"It's big for Hilo, putting our university out there in the soccer world."@HiloVulcans womens soccer team is headed to Seattle for the @NCAADII tournament. It's the first appearance in program history. 1st rd match-up vs Sonoma State Thursday at 11 am

📝👉🏼https://t.co/IR9mFKKrIy pic.twitter.com/Xipix7C2RC — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) November 17, 2021

The winner of the Second Round match advances to the West Region Final and NCAA Quarterfinal matches on Dec. 3-5, site to be determined. The NCAA Final Four would follow on Dec. 9-11 in Colorado Springs.

The Vulcans will take on a Sonoma State team that won the regular season championship in the CCAA before falling to Cal State East Bay in the conference tournament championship. The Seawolves placed seven players on the All-CCAA team, including Defensive Player of the Year Julia Pritchard.

A UH Hilo win would then place them against Seattle Pacific, who won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season championship and the GNAC tournament title, defeating Western Washington in the final.The Falcons have won eight straight matches coming into the tournament.

A live stream will be available through SPU Athletics

First Round Matches (Thursday-Friday)

#5 Hawai`i Hilo (12-3) vs. #4 Sonoma State (14-5), Thursday, 1 pm PT, Seattle, Interbay Stadium

#6 Cal State East Bay (11-5-4) vs. #3 Point Loma (13-1-1) @Bellingham, Wash., Harrington Field

Second Round Matches (Saturday-Sunday)

Winner of Hawai`i Hilo/Sonoma State vs. #1 seed Seattle Pacific (17-1-1), Saturday, 2 pm, Seattle, Interbay Stadium

Winner of Cal State East Bay/Point Loma vs. #2 seed Western Washington (14-4-3) @Bellingham, Harrington Field