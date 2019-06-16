LA Rams safety John Johnson and cheerleaders hit the field with Hawaii youth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Johnson III (center) with LA Rams cheerleaders

A busy weekend for the Los Angeles Rams rolled on in Mo'ili'ili on Saturday as the reigning NFC champions continued their weekend celebration of the Aloha State, hosting the LA Rams 7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Challenge on the campus of Iolani School.

The Passing & Big Man Championships featured 300 student-athletes from eight different public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands.

The Championships consisted of pool play games, tournaments, skill stations and competitions.

Safety John Johnson III and former UH/Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa made appearances throughout the Championships to support the local high school teams, provided tips and instruction to participants and lead group discussions.

Rams Cheerleaders also hosted 300 youth (grades K-12) for a Cheer Camp at the Iolani Gymnasium. During the camp, cheerleaders led youth participants in warm-up and stretching exercises as well as a choreographed dance routine.

Following the session, Rams Cheerleaders will perform for the youth and spectators in attendance.

Support for the Rams' June visit was provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority in partnership with Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) and Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB). HLTA is working with the community to ensure the 300 students from the eight high schools statewide get the most from the weekend clinic and HVCB is working to ensure John Johnson III enjoys his downtime and experiences on the island.

The Rams-Cowboys preseason matchup on Saturday, August 17 will be the first NFL exhibition game played at Aloha Stadium on O'ahu since 1976. To further connect with fans in Hawai'i during the week leading up to the game, the Rams will bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to the islands, host active service members and veterans to a team practice, visit schools, host youth football and cheer clinics, and attend community festivals.

