Kauai's Kirby Yates blows first save of the season

All good things must come to an end. Today was that day for Kauai's born and raised pitcher Kirby Yates. The San Diego Padres closer blew his first save of the season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yates is on an historic pace this year, going a perfect 26/26 in save situations entering Sunday's series final with the Bucs.

The 32 year old from Lihue gave up three runs in the ninth inning to allow the Pirates to tie the game and eventually win in the 11th inning by a 11-10 final score.

Yates has only allowed eight runs in 34 innings pitched this season. He is a near-lock for an All-Star game spot.