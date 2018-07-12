Kapolei's Nedd eager to put in the work as 'Bows walk-on

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's four months away from tip-off to the 2018-19 college basketball season, and summer workout programs have begun for the University of Hawaii.

Beyond the four-member recruiting class of Eddie Stansberry, Dawson Carper, Mate Colina, and Owen Hulland, who are all looking to make an early impact, there is also a home-grown walk-on who is already impressing.

Kapolei graduate and 6-foot-5 guard Zoar Nedd is averaging 12 points per outing through five games of the inaugural Hawaii Development League. As a member of Artie Wilson's Electricians Hawaii squad (2-3), the respected defender has flashed relentlessness on both sides of the court.

"I'm really excited to get in there every day and compete with the guys. We started, this is our second week with everybody being together, and I'm just excited to get things started, start my college career," Nedd told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"There's no question he can play Division I basketball. When I first met him, I said, okay, you're playing with me. Do you understand what that means? He says yeah, I've heard. I said, what does that mean? He said, I got to play defense. I said, absolutely," said Wilson. "Since then he's just been a pleasure to coach. I think he is going to be a bright spot for the University of Hawaii, because I think he has a great upside. He has as much upside as any guy coming out of Hawaii in the last few years. I don't think he is just a walk-on. He's going to be a player."

In his prep career, the first-ever junior captain for the Hurricanes led the pride of the second city to consecutive state tournament appearances while being honored as a two-time all-state selection, providing loads of potential for the home team.

"I've lived in Kapolei all my life, and it's special to put Hawaii on my chest," said Nedd. "My Dad always told me to work hard, so that's what I do. Everything is about working hard and the things that people don't see. My brother always says they don't know what you don't show, so that's what I do."

Nedd and his Rainbow Warrior teammates will star postseason play in the HD League this weekend.

'BOWS LEADING SCORERS IN HD LEAGUE

Samuta Avea 29

Zigmars Raimo 25.5

Dawson Carper 21

Mate Colina 16.5

Brandon Thomas 16.5

Justin Hemsley 12

Zoar Nedd 11.5

Click here for more information on the HD League, including schedules and statistics.