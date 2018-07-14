Kapolei football to be led by line-play Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kapolei football [ + - ] Video

KAPOLEI, HI (KHON) - The high school football season starts on August third and the Kapolei Hurricanes - just like every other team - are eager to get going.

The 'Canes were 5-5 overall last season. Head coach Darren Hernandez is entering his 16th year at the helm. This offseason he had several kids transfer out. But the Kapolei line-play remains the team's bread and butter. Their offensive and defensive lines placed second in the Ultimate Lineman Challenge this summer, put on by the Junior Prep Sports of America.

"We did a pretty good job especially because we lost so many defensive lineman," said Hernandez. "We lost five defensive lineman to either graduation or transfer. So we had a whole bunch of new guys step up and they acquitted themselves well. Our offensively line is actually going to be one of the strengths of the team. We have three returning starters and a lot of guys with a lot of experience. We always have a pretty solid defense. So the defense looks good. We have a kid named Peni Naulu. He's a three year starter at outside linebacker. 6'3, 225 and he has a bunch of offers. Very athletic. So he's going to be the leader of the defense. On offense we have a national recruit named Julius Buelow. He's 6'8, 320. He's going to be our tackle. Good guy. Both guys' senior leadership will come in handy because we're young at certain positions. But you know, it's going be a tough schedule. We just have to gel and hit the ground running. There's no weak teams on the schedule. There's no easy weeks at all. Every team is going to be loaded. So it's going to be a challenge but it's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it."

"I think a lot of guys who were here their sophomore year, they got to see the good leadership from that team that made into in the states and I think that they're just picking up where they left off," said Buelow. "All of us seniors are trying to make our senior year the best. Everyone is trying to go out with a bang. I think it's really good. We got a lot of hype after the workouts. Everybody has positive energy. Haven't had any drama on the team so that's really good"

Kapolei starts the high school football season when it hosts Castle on Friday August third.

