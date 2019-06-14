Kailua’s Bobby Webster wins NBA Championship as General Manager of Raptors

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada’s first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise’s NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.

Enchanted Lake, Kailua native Bobby Webster of Iolani is the Raptors general manager and former University of Hawaii standout Phil Handy is an assistant coach with the team.

Iguodala

Klay