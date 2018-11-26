John Ursua named Most Valuable Player at UH Football Awards Banquet

The University of Hawai'i football team, staff and supporters celebrated the 2018 season with the annual Alec Waterhouse Football Awards Banquet, Sunday, at the Pomaika'i Ballroom at Dole Cannery.



The Rainbow Warriors closed out the regular season Saturday with an 8-5 record after a 31-30 overtime road victory at San Diego State. UH will now await word on its bowl fate.



In the meantime, head coach Nick Rolovich and his staff handed out the annual team awards, including the Alec Waterhouse Most Valuable Player award, which went to junior wide receiver John Ursua. The All-American candidate was among the nation's leaders in receiving with a team-high 89 receptions for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i native was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver and was an Associated Press and USA Today Midseason second-team All-American.

“I’m extremely grateful. I’m a Kailua-Kona boy, just from a little town out there. Lived in Hawaiian homes. My dream was to play for the University of Hawaii and to be able to have that jersey and that name, Hawaii across my chest and to play for all the alumni and for all those that came before me and to play for all of the state of Hawaii is just an honor. I’m so happy that I was a part of this winning team," Ursua told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.



The Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player Award went to junior defensive lineman Kaimana Padello. Despite undersized for his position, the Mililani, O'ahu native is the team leader in sacks with 7.5 and tackles-for-loss with 11.5, both of which rank among the Top 10 in the Mountain West.



The Coach June Jones Offensive MVP award winner was quarterback Cole McDonald, who is having a standout year in his first season as the team's starting signal caller. The La Mirada, Calif., native became the sixth UH quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards in a season and is among the nation's leaders in six categories. On the year, he has thrown for 3,790 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for four more scores.



For the second consecutive year, the Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP was awarded to senior linebacker Jahlani Tavai. The Inglewood, Calif., native had his season cut short due to an injury in the Nevada game. Tavai finished his career ranked second all-time in tackles (391), fifth in tackles-for-loss (41.0), and seventh in sacks (17.5).



The Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP was freshman linebacker Paul Scott, of Oakland, Calif., who participated on a number of units. He finished the season with 16 tackles and forced two fumbles.



The Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain Award winner was junior lineman J.R. Hensley while the Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain Award recipient was senior lineman Zeno Choi. Hensley, a junior from Edmond, Okla., was the leader of the offensive line having started all 13 games while Choi, a senior from Honolulu, O'ahu, also started every game and tallied 34 tackles, including five for loss, and two sacks.



The Coach Larry Price Unselfish Warrior recipient was senior wide receiver Dakota Torres, who played tight end his first three seasons before switching to receiver in the Run-and-Shoot offense this year. The Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player is junior placekicker Ryan Meskell, who is having an all-conference type season having converted 15-of-18 field goal attempts.



The Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete recipient was senior long snapper Noah Borden, who was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic all-district team and a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, considered college football's premier award for community service.



The Jimmy Asato Scout Offensive Team award winner was lineman Stephan Bernal-Wendt, a sophomore from Honolulu, Oahu, while the Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team winner was lineman Jonah Laulu, a freshman from Las Vegas, Nev.



2018 Award Winners

Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team: Jonah Laulu, DL, Fr.

Coach Jimmy Asato Offensive Scout Team: Stephan Bernal-Wendt, OL, So.

Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player: Ryan Meskell, PK, Jr.

Coach Larry Price Most Unselfish Warrior: Dakota Torres, WR, Sr.

Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete: Noah Borden, LS, Sr.

Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player: Kaimana Padello, DL, Jr.

Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain: J.R. Hensley, OL, Jr.

Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain: Zeno Choi, DL, Sr.

Coach June Jones Offensive MVP: Cole McDonald, QB, So.

Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Sr.

Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP: Paul Scott, LB, Fr.

Alec Waterhouse Most Valuable Player: John Ursua, WR, Jr.