One down, one to go. Hau’ula’s Jocelyn Alo won her 1st ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports during the Preview Show on ESPN on Tuesday. In her final season at Oklahoma, the Campbell great hit over .500 with 34 home runs, 85 driven-in, and a slugging percentage of 1.212, on her way to setting a new home run record of 122 career big flies.

The college softball home run queen will have to wait till the main event on Wednesday to see if she wins for Best Record Setting Performance. Alo is going up against NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Track & Field icon Allyson Felix, and 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the category.

Curry will also be the host of the event which take air on ABC tomorrow afternoon at 2pm HT.