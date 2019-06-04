Iolani’s Sasaki selected by Tampa Bay Rays in third round of MLB Draft

Recent ‘Iolani graduate, outfielder Shane Sasaki, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The 99th selection overall was the first Hawaii player taken in the 40-round Draft.

Sasaki, was considered Hawai’s top prospect, raning first in KHON2’s Top-10 prospects list after hitting .565 in his seniors season with ive home runs, 26 RBIs, and 26 runs scored.

With the 99th pick of the 2019 #MLBDraft, @RaysBaseball select Iolani HS (HI) OF Shane Sasaki: https://t.co/OHooNdL3XW pic.twitter.com/6RldU0jFIK— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 4, 2019

The 6-foot, right-hander signed to play collegiately with Cal Poly but with a slot value of $587,400 it is likely he elects to sign with the Rays.

All-time, Sasaki is the 17th ‘Iolani graduate drafted and first since 2017 when Tanner Nishioka was selected by the Boston Red Sox.