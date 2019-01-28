Honolulu's Macfarlane to defend Bellator flyweight title in April in San Jose

Bellator women's flyweight champion, Honolulu's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will look to defend her title for a third time when she meets Veta Arteaga in April.

The Organization announced on Saturday night that the title fight will serve as the co-main event of Bellator's April 27 event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Macfarlane (9-0) captured the title in 2017 with a submission victory over Emily Ducote and has since defended it succesfully with submission wins over Alejandra Lara and Valerie Letourneau.

The win over Letourneau took place in Honolulu, as Macfarlane emphatically put an iconic stamp on a homecoming to the islands and as she told a media gathering on Saturday night in Los Angeles, has proven to be a significant victory for her confidence moving forward.

"I think it was definitely a huge self confidence booster because I always struggled with that my entire career. Like, do I belong here? Am I even supposed to be a fighter? Considering that I'm the accidental champ, that's what we call myself," said Macfarlane.

"Just having the performance that I did against Valerie under the circumstances of having all that pressure on me and being able to perform still, it was a huge confidence booster and so, I'm not trying to get ahead of myself or anything. I know it can al be taken away on April 27 so I'm still trying to remain focused and not let my head get up there."

Arteaga is 5-2 in her career, having won back-to-back fights and most recently submitted kickboxing champ Denise Kielholtz in September.

Macfarlane's bout will serve as the co-main event of the Bellator card in San Jose, as Rory Macdonald vs. Jon Fitch as part of the welterweight grand prix quarterfinal will be the headliner.