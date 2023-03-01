HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced that they will be increasing the City’s number of pickleball courts.

The plan is to increase the dedicated courts that will host pickleball games and tournaments, and this will include improved management of outdoor courts.

The improvements will come through proposed rule changes.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City Councilmember Radiant Cordero, DPR Director Laura H. Thielen, members of the O‘ahu Pickleball Association, USA Pickleball Ambassadors and other park staff are expected to announce these improvements at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Park.

These improvements come as pickleball becomes an incredibly popular sport here on O’ahu. Recently, UH hosted a pickleball championship, and there is a pickleball fundraising tournament this weekend.