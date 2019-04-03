Just over a week away from headlining UFC 236 in Atlanta, Max Holloway hosted an open workout to Hawaii media on Tuesday at Gracie Technics in Honolulu.

Holloway, who will attempt to become just the third fighter in UFC history to claim titles in multiple weight-classes simultaneously will also have a chance to avenge his first career pro loss as he faces Dustine Poirier for the interim lightweight title.

The Waianae native who was 20-years old at the time, says a lot has changed since the preliminary bout in Las Vegas that was aired on the FX Network.

"There's that movie coming out, Avengers: End Game. Avenge the fallen,baby. That's what we got to do," Holloway said with a smile. "We were both kids, we were both young in our career and we're here now. That's the pinnacle of the sport. A true champion is not a champion based on how much he can keep going as a champion. It's if...he can hit rock bottom and bounce back."

Both fighters have expressed mutual respect for each other ahead of the fight and the social media back and forths that have become the norm in the UFC as of late are non existant for this highly anticipated match-up. However, that doesn't mean that this fight isn't personal for Holloway as Poirier also defeated Holloway's teammate and fellow Aloha State fighter Yancy Medeiros back in 2015.

"He's 2-0 against Hawaiians. That don't sit well with me."

UFC 236 is set for April 13th in Atlanta, Georgia. The Main Card will begin at 4:00pm HST on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.