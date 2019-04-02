Holloway finds his 'alter ego' ahead of lightweight title shot at UFC 236

Exactly one year ago today, Waianae's Max Holloway was offered and accepted a short notice vacant lightweight title shot against Khabib Nurmogomedov.

That bout ultimately did not take place as the New York State Athletic Commission halted Holloway's weigh-in deeming him 'medically unfit' to continue.

365-days later and Holloway now finds himself less than two weeks away from again chasing his dream of double champ status.

The reigning and undisputed featherweight champ will face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta on April 13 with the interim lightweight crown on the line.

A victory for Holloway would make him just the third fighter in organization history to hold multiple titles simultaneously joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes.

When Holloway hits the cage in Georgia he will flip the switch.

Recently he told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that as fight time approaches he has found an alter-ego that turns him from the mild-mannered man of the people that makes him a fan favorite in his native state into statistically the most potent striker in UFC history.

"It's important. It's very important. Not a lot of people know that my name was Lil' Evil before, now I'm Blessed and I let everybody know that I'm blessed. It's always good to be a little evil when it comes the time, so it's that alter ego that you got to have. All the greats, Mamba Mentality. I go back to Kobe Bryant. We go back to Brian Dawkins, the X-Factor. All these guys, their alter egos, you got to have it," Holloway told DeMello.

Currently, Holloway holds the UFC record for career strikes landed with 1,627 and in his last title defense against Brian Ortega, Holloway landed a UFC single-fight record of 290 significant strikes landed.

"You got to be able to separate it you know? I go in there and I'm a warrior. I'm a modern day warrior. I go in there and I get it done and if he's down and out I help him up. That's all it is. That's the job. It's a job, I get paid for this. It's another day in the office and we can be friends after," added Holloway.

Holloway is currently ranked fourth in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and he strongly believes that if he is able to capture another world title, he has a claim at being considered if not the best, one of the best in the world.

"The best is at any weight class at any time against any one. I love it. I love all of this, this is why I do it. To be the best. To be the very best," said Holloway.

"We got a short amount of window. That's what I try to tell all my teammates. I tell everybody that us professional athletes have a short amount of window. We got to use the most of it that we can and take the most opportunities that we can and here I am. You got to live by action. Practice what you preach, go out there and show the world"

In the title fight, Holloway will have a chance to avenge his first career loss to Poirier, which took place in his UFC debut at the age of 20.

UFC 236 is set for April 13 from Atlanta and will be available via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Last month the UFC announced an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter's pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years.

For more information on ESPN+ click here.