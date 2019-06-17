Hilo's 'Iron Man' Kilohana Haasenritter commits to UH Football for 2020

One of the state's most dynamic football prospects is staying home to play in front of his ohana.

Hilo High School class of 2020 DB/WR Kilohana Haasenritter committed to play at the University of Hawai'i this weekend, a week after turning heads at the Rainbow Warriors' Elite Camp.

"I take a lot of pride in that, it's Pride Rock." Haasenritter told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The 5'10" 170 lb. 3-star prospect according to 247Sports is following a family lineage left by his uncle, former Warrior All-American Mana Silva.

"My uncle Mana having been there too, it has a lot of history there for me. And me as a young boy just watching him play there, I just want to leave something special there for the next generation to see that as well." Haasenritter added.

With a Father's Day weekend commitment, Kilohana wants to thank the men who helped him realize his dream.

"My Dad was my main man through everything." Haasenritter said.

"My Papa as well, that's their Father's Day. My Papa has been training me since I was seven, because he knew I had potential, and kept pushing me."

The senior-to-be has transferred from Kamehameha-Hawai'i to Hilo High School for his senior campaign.

In 2018 he was an 'Iron Man' for the Warriors as a finalist for the Cover2 Wedemeyer Award as the state's best two-way player, and was also selected to the Hawaii Prep World's All-State team at utility.

Haasenritter is the fourth Rainbow Warrior commitment for the class of 2020. All four hail from the state of Hawai'i, with Haasenritter joining Mililani OL Jake Tuatagaloa, Campbell WR Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, and Kamehameha-Kapalama OLB Ezra Evaimalo.