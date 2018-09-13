Hilo's B.J. Penn will fight Ryan Hall at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved BJ Penn

UFC Hall of Famer, Hilo's B.J. Penn will make his return to the octagon this December at UFC 232 against Ryan Hall.

The UFC announced the lightweight bout between Penn (16-12-2 MMA, 12-11-2 UFC) and Hall (6-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) via Twitter.

UFC 232 takes place Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

OFFICIAL: @BJPennDotCom returns to the Octagon to face @RyanHall5050

at #UFC232!

The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass, though broadcast plans haven't been finalized.

Penn, a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion, hasn't fought since June 2017 when he suffered a majority decision loss to Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 112.

The Hall of Famer has lost his last six bouts, having secured his most recent win in November of 2010 over fellow Hall of Famer Matt Hughes.