Heen hammers 11th homer of the season in series opening win at Cal Poly

The University of Hawai'i softball team (22-10, 3-1 Big West) opened a three-game series at Cal Poly (7-27, 1-3 BWC) with a 6-1 win over the Mustangs at Bob Janssen Field in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock earned the complete game win while both Mikaela Gandia-Mak and Heather Cameron went 3-for-4 at the plate on Friday afternoon.



Hitchcock gave up one run in the first inning, then shutout the Mustangs the rest of the game. Hitchcock scattered five hits and did not allow a walk while striking out one batter. It marked her 12th complete game of the season and her 79th of her career. She improved to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference action.



Cal Poly got on the scoreboard first, scoring on an RBI-double by Makenna Young that drove in Noellah Ramos for the early 1-0 lead.



The Rainbow Wahine responded in the second inning starting with linking five-straight hits while scoring three runs and bringing nine batters to the plate. Gandia-Mak beat out a single to short and Jennifer Iseri followed with an opposite-field single down the leftfield line to begin the rally. Heather Cameron then drove a double to the left-centerfield gap to drive in Gandia-Mak from second. Sissy Pantastico then dove in Iseri with a single driven through the right-side of the infield. Brittnee Rossi kept things rolling with an RBI single to score Cameron to take a 3-1 lead. Later Callee Heen was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs, but Cal Poly escaped further damage getting a fly out to center to end the rally.



Heen led off the fifth inning with her 11th home run of the season to extend UH's lead to 4-1. The solo home run brought Heen's career total to 34, tying her with Tanisha Milca and Kayla Wartner for No. 9 all-time in the UH home run record book.



In the top of the seventh, Cheeks Ramos and Iseri reached on singles. Both of them came home on Cameron's second run-scoring double of the game. The 'Bows bumped their lead to 6-1.



Cal Poly's starting pitcher, Dakota Casper also threw a complete game. Casper took the loss, falling to 1-5 overall. She gave up six runs on 11 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.



The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 starting at 10:00 a.m. HT.