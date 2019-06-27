Hawaii’s Tyson Alualu loves the ‘grind’ ahead of 10th NFL season, third with Steelers

With the ink still drying on a two year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalihi native Tyson Alualu is back home in the islands, preparing for his tenth season in the National Football League.

The defensive tackle who was drafted tenth overall out of California back in 2010, spent his first seven seasons with the Jaguars, where in the past decade the Saint Louis graduate earned the respect as a powerful pass-rusher that has consistently created opportunities for teammates on destructive defensive lines.

Playing a big part in his success has been his off-season grind in the islands, evident by his time on the field at Moanalua High School on Wednesday morning.

“It just comes with having that experience of going through your first offseason and now I’m going into my tenth one, so, you gain a lot of knowledge about how to take care of your body,” Alualu told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Just embracing it, enjoying it, and what better way to enjoy the offseason doing it with my brother, my sons, and just the people of Hawaii, so I’m enjoying it right now, I love the grind”.

Having played in 141 regular season NFL games, that puts Alualu eighth all-time amongst Hawaii-born players in the National Football league, just four games back of Wahiawa’s Ray Schoenke, and 13-games behind Kahuku’s Chris Naeole for sixth.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that, I definitely take pride in that. Just being available, that’s a big reason that I’m able to be in year ten. I’m just thankful, and blessed to be in this position, to be able to live out my dream, a childhood dream being from the islands, and now this being my tenth year going into the NFL, it’s just a blessing, and I just try to make the most of it, and I try to make Hawaii proud, my family proud. I’m just thankful,” said Alualu.

Alualu, continues to show his gratitude in the form of giving back to the community. This Saturday, he will be hosting the Building Future Champions Youth Football Camp at Farrington High School. The free of charge clinic will be for football players ages 5-15.

For a link to registration & waiver you can visit https://bfcleague.com