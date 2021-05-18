Hawaii’s Kawika Shoji is ‘proud’ after Stanford reverses decision to eliminate 11 sports including men’s volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 11: Kawika Shoji of the United States celebrates a victory against Brazil during the men’s qualifying volleyball match between Brazil and United States on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracanazinho on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday.

The university had announced last July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department.

“We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.

“I think the first word that comes to mind is proud. Just because of the collaborative effort put in by so many people behind the scenes from alumni to marketing firms to people that just care to donors. It was such an effort and I’m just really proud to be part of that effort and to see our work come to fruition,” said former national champion setter at Stanford, ‘Iolani graduate Kawika Shoji.

Tessier-Lavigne and other university officials said in a letter announcing the decision that retaining all the school’s teams will require a large-scale fundraising campaign.

Athletic director Bernard Muir said he believes the future is bright for Stanford athletics. “I am thrilled that we have found a way to continue sponsoring these varsity sports, which are an important part of the fabric of this university,” said Muir.

The teams that have been saved also include men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, coed and women’s sailing and squash.

“It’s just a big thing for our community at home in Hawaii too. Volleyball is so in the fabric of our culture back home and providing opportunities for not only our girls but also our boys at the next level so we need all the college programs that we can get. That was a source of my motivation and inspiration,” Shoji told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I want to continue these pathways for our Hawaiian kids, our young boys from our communities back home to be able to go to the next level and play and follow our dreams and we need all of the boys volleyball programs that we can get and this was a huge result for us and a step in the right direction.”

The 36 Sports Strong group, which includes former university athletes and was involved in a push to save the programs, said school leaders worked with group members to find a way forward for Stanford athletics. “We are grateful for their engagement, and we are looking forward to getting to work with them,” the group said in a statement.