Hawaii’s Angela Lee is back to defend her title in long-awaited ‘ONE X’ event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ONE Championship MMA queen Angela Lee will be back to defend her throne in Singapore for its 10 anniversary event ONE X.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place last December, is now set for March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Atomweight champion Lee will defend her belt against World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Lee last defended her title in October 2019 before taking time off to have her first child. The 24-year-old welcomed daughter Ava Marie into the world on April 16, 2021, which came just 15 days ahead of brother Christian’s daughter Alia Mae.

Since becoming a mom, Lee has shared the joys and challenges that come balancing everything. She hopes to provide inspiration to other mothers returning to work.

“Being a mom is the hardest job in the world, and I’m just starting to realize that. I have just so much respect for moms and what they do because now I’m just starting to get a taste of it and the things that they have to juggle and balance and all of the different hats they wear,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Lee adds that being a mom is “the best thing in the world” — it’s something that she wanted even before wanting to be a world champion.

“For me to be able to have my daughter with me now is such a blessing and everyday is awesome because of her,” she said.

Lee has defended her atomweight title four times during her ONE career. Since her first title victory over Mei Yamaguchi in 2016, Lee has climbed to the top of the atomweight division and maintained her top spot thanks to her dedication to the craft.