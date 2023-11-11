The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeated Big West Conference opponent Cal State Fullerton early Saturday afternoon.

Despite falling the first set 25-23, The Rainbow Wahine were able to bounce back and win the next 3 sets 25-17, 25-22 and 25-14.

Amberi Igiede led the team with 17 total kills, Tali Hakas added 11 kills of her own.

Hawaii improves to 19-8 overall and 12-4 in Big West Conference play. The Rainbow Wahine will return home for their final 2 matches of the regular season next week, starting with UC San Diego on Friday.