Hawaii & San Jose State collaborate for Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy Football Series

During the late Dick Tomey’s (1938 -2019) football coaching career, a point of emphasis were two words repeated emphatically three times.



“THE TEAM, THE TEAM, THE TEAM” was paramount to one of the game’s most accomplished and revered head coaches.



The University of Hawai’i and San Jose State University, two of Coach Tomey’s three head coaching opportunities, are embracing his slogan taken from former Miami University and University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler and turning it into “THE TEAMS, THE TEAMS, THE TEAMS” beginning with the 2019 season.



In honor of Coach Tomey, who put Hawai’i football on the NCAA Division I map and later revitalized and energized San Jose State University’s program, the schools will be playing for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy for the first time on November 9 in Aloha Stadium.



Coach Tomey was the head coach at Hawai’i for 10 seasons (1977-86) and San Jose State for five (2005-09). In between, he coached the University of Arizona for 14 seasons.His head coaching record was 183-145-7. After the 2018 season, he still ranked in top-50 for Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches for most games coached (19th, 335 games coached) and games won (39th).



The concept of honoring Coach Tomey was a collaboration first conceived in a conversation between head coaches Nick Rolovich of Hawai’i and Brent Brennan of San Jose State and approved by athletics directors David Matlin of the Rainbow Warriors and Marie Tuite of the Spartans.



“If there was anyone deserving of having a legacy trophy named after him, Dick Tomey is the one because of what he meant to the game of football,” Rolovich said. “I’ve had the privilege to coach with him and being mentored by him for many years and he is responsible for me being able to sit in this chair. It is only appropriate that both Hawai’i and San Jose State programs honor him in this way.”



“Coach Tomey has been a huge part of both our schools’ histories, personally and professionally. Playing for this trophy will be a special way to honor and remember the man who has meant so much to each program,” said Brennan. “Every year, we will be reminded of his impact and the important lessons he taught each of us.”



“Coach Tomey was an inspirational leader and kind warrior,” said Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin. “I was blessed to call him a mentor and a friend. This legacy trophy memorializes the impact he had on so many people in both Honolulu and San Jose.”



“Dick Tomey meant so much to San Jose State football and San Jose State University. His impact was far more reaching than just his five seasons as our head coach. Personally, I turned to him every single time I was making an important decision to gain his insight and guidance,” said San Jose State University Athletics Director Marie Tuite.



“Given his close ties with the University of Hawai’i and San Jose State University, it truly is appropriate to recognize his impact and aloha spirit on the two programs that meant so much to him. For Coach Tomey was about ‘THE TEAM, THE TEAM, THE TEAM.’ When we play Hawai’i this November 9 in Aloha Stadium, this trophy will represent the love and admiration we all have for Coach and the entire Tomey family.”



In addition, the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund has been established through Positive Coaching Alliance (501c3), providing scholarships and programming for underserved youth in Arizona, Hawai’i, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, check out the website, www.positivecoach.org/tomeyfund.

