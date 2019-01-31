Hawaii's Toby Misech to face former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Toby Misech

After an impressive victory at Bellator 212 in Honolulu last month, Hilo native Toby Misech has earned another opportunity on the big stage.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello has confirmed that Misech will face former champion Eduardo Dantas at bantamweight on February 15 in Uncasville, Connecticut according to a source in the organization.

Misech, who turns 31 in March, defeated Edward Thommes at the Neal Blaisdell Center via third round TKO is 10-5 in his career and has won five of his last six bouts.

Dantas (20-6), is a former two-time Bellator bantamweight champion. The Brazilian won the title in 2012 and defended it twice before losing to Joe Warren in 2014.

After losing the title, he reclaimed the crown with a decision win over Marcos Galvao two years later. Following a successful defense over Warren, he then lost to Darrion Caldwell in 2017 by unanimous decision, the first of two consecutive losses for Dantas.

Bellator's February 15 card is headlined by Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov and will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

