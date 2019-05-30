Hawaii's Team Rager Wear returns home as Pylon 7-on-7 National Champions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Team Rager Wear - 2019 Pylon 7-on-7 National Champions

Team Rager Wear of Hawaii returned home to the islands on Wednesday two days after capturing the 2019 middle school Pylon 7 on 7 National Championship.

The team made up of middle school students from across the island of O'ahu celebrated their triumphant return at Zippys in Kaneohe on Wednesday afternoon where KHON2 caught up with the team.

Team Rager Wear defeated team AZ 87 from Arizona, 21-7 on Memorial Day at the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium to become the first team from the Aloha State to capture the prestigious title.

"Very grateful. Very grateful for my teammates and my friends. Everyone did their job, we all did great and Hawaii gets slept on a lot so when we go to the mainland we try to get as much as exposure as we can, and we try to do our best we can, so we can get seen," said Haven Ahn.

Pylon 7 on 7 is an organization that holds non-contact football tournaments from January to May providing student athletes to get scouted by college coaches. Team Rager Wear earned a ticket to the National Championship Tournament after winning a regional tournament with an 8-0 record in Mesquite, Nevada earlier in the year.

"Teamwork makes the dream work. All one ohana. The parents were involved, the kids were involved, everybody was involved. The community was involved. It's big for the state of Hawaii. We went to the east coast and that's where they have a lot of ballers out there, so we weren't looked at to come out with the victory, but we fought hard. We worked hard, and we came out with the victory, and we're taking home the national title. 808 on top," added head coach Hanalei Ahn.

Players:

Haven Ahn

Shaden Ahn

Isaac Ishikawa

Ean Kamau-Waikiki

Kolomana Kauululaau

Branden Cote

Ethan Biondene

Ezekiel Rodrigues

Travis Ross

Cisco Apilando

Marciano McCullah

Malo Faleao

AJ Igafo

Sitani Mikaele

Jaevin Kane

Kala Matthews

Head Coach Hanalei Ahn

Coaches :

Warren Waikiki

Jon Waikiki

Brandon Ross

Norman Cote

John Ishikawa

Elijah Kane

Team Moms:

Sharina Shimabukuro

Lisa Kauululaau