Hawaii's Nainoa Dung to face undefeated lightweight at Bellator 224 in July

Makaha's Nainoa Dung will re-enter the Bellator cage next month in Oklahoma.

The lightweight rising star has signed to fight unbeaten Brad Robison at 155-pounds on the Bellator 224 card in Thackerville, Oklahoma on July 12, confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello by Bellator officials.

The 20-year old Dung, who is 2-0 in his career, made his organization debut on the Bellator Hawaii card back in December when he defeated Haleiwa's Kona Oliveira via third round TKO in a fight that many considered one of the fights of the night at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

Just days after his victory in Honolulu, Dung signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator.

"That first fight for Bellator, that was huge, at home, but that was a fight to get in. Now I'm in, this is a fight to make my statement and stake my claim. I'm really young and I'm not in a rush but eventually I'm going to push for that title," Dung told DeMello.

Robison will enter the fight 3-0 in his pro career, and was 10-2 as an amateur. All three of his pro wins have come via stoppage with his last two victories coming by way of rear naked choke.

Dung, who spends time throughout the year training under famed coach Henry Hooft at HKickboxing system at Combat Club in Boynton Beach, Florida, has decided to spend the entirety of his six week training camp at home in the islands.

"Everything I do is for Hawaii. I represent hard. When I win, we all win. That's what I say and I've been having my camps at home. I've been cross-training with Henry in Miami with the team out there, but I wanted to have my camp at home and have that energy and that positive vibes going into this fight in Oklahoma and like I said, I'm just a kid from Hawaii, trying to represent," said Dung.

Bellator 224 will take place at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma on July 12.

Dung's bout will be on the preliminary card which starts at 12:30pm HST and will be streamed via the Bellator App and DAZN Network.