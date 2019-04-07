Hawaii native Corpuz finishes T-17 at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Allisen Corpuz // USC

Punahou graduate Allisen Corpuz carded her second consecutive even round, finishing in a tie for 17th at 3-over 219 in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday.

The final round was held the legenary Augusta National Golf Club Course, site of the famed Master's Tournament.



Corpuz (75-72-72), earned her Saturday tee-time after surviving a playoff on Thursday.

The USC junior was 2-under on her front 9 at Augusta with birdies on 2, 3 and 7 with a bogey on 4. She bogeyed 10 and 14 to drop back to even, birdied 15 ahead of a bogey on 16 and finished with pars on 17 and 18.



Corpuz was among only 13 golfers on Saturday who played Augusta at par or better. Only eight golfers were under par.

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho became the first woman to win at Augusta National with a charge on the back nine so often seen at the home of the Masters.



Trailing by two with six holes to play, Kupcho boldly went for the green on the par-5 13th that set up eagle. That carried her to a sensational closing stretch and a three-shot victory over close friend Maria Fassi in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.



Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest, closed with a 5-under 67, playing the final six holes in 5 under.



It capped off a big week at a tournament that Augusta National, which didn't have a female member until 2012, announced last year to help provide a spark for women's golf.