Hawaii BJJ Legend Tracey Goodell headlines Fight 2 Win 100 in Honolulu

It's a big weekend on the mat in Hawaii's brazilian jiu-jitsu scene as Fight 2 Win, a major BJJ promotion will make its debut in the Aloha State.

F2W-100 will take place on Saturday at the Hawaii Convention Center, where the pyrotechnic filled spectacle will feature 35 submission only bouts headlined by the state's first ever female black-belt, Tracey Goodell.

The Sunset Beach native who is a proud mother of three will face off with Canada's Rita Gribben, a match that the Kahuku graduate has been looking forward to for many years.

"I'm really excited. I'm really excited for our team. We have a lot of competitors. It's nice to be doing something in your hometown as opposed to traveling," Goodell told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Recently Goodell was named the Adult Female Black Belt Gi Fighter of the Year by Fight 2 Win. She now looks to keep that momentum going with a victory in her home state.

"I get nervous, of course you never want to lose and let your fans down, your friends down and your team down but you know, it's all a learning experience and all I can do is just represent my team, what I've learned and just represent it well and show the best of my ability and go out there and do my best. That's all I can really do," said Goodell.

Despite the added pressure of performing before family and friends, Goodell says the mission remains the same. That is to grow the sport and continue to pave the way for the next generation of female athletes in Hawaii.

"At the end of the day, I'm at home and everybody is going to be right there. It's a lot different but definitely I'm going to represent jiu-jitsu and represent for the women here in Hawaii," added Goodell.

Fight 2 Win 100 in Honolulu will take place on Saturday at 5:00pm at the Hawaii Convention Center. A handful of Goodell's Caveirinha Jiu Jitsu Family (CJJF) teammates will also be on the card.

On Tuesday it was announced that Hawaii's own, Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will be on hand as color commentator for the event.

FIGHT 2 WIN 100 CARD:

Main Event

125lbs Female Black Belt GI

Tracey Goodell (CJJF) vs Rita Gribben (Gracie Humaita)

185lbs Black Belt Gi

Rhalan Gracie (Relson Gracie Team) vs Dylan Royce (Precision Jiu Jitsu)

215lbs NOGI

Chris Leben (Baret Submissions) vs Bruno Ewald (Longman Jiu Jitsu)

235lbs Black Belt Gi

Kaleookalani Hosaka (Relson Gracie 02 Martial Arts) vs Titus Napoleon (Casa De Fera)

200lbs Black Belt Gi

Kyle Snyder-Olivares (CJJF) vs Cameron Fraser (Gracie Barra)

190lbs Black Belt Gi

Ridge Blackburn (Gracie Kailua) vs Zack Pang (Relson Gracie HK)

180lbs Black Belt NOGI

Jeremy Nitta (Mad Tiger CTA) vs Hunter Ewald (Longman Jiu Jitsu)

175lbs Black Belt Gi

Keola Akao (Alliance) vs Linsey Arcangel (Soul Fighters)

170lbs Black Belt Gi

Cesar Casamajo (CJJF) vs Royal Mitchell (Atos Island Jiu Jitsu)

165lbs Black Belt Gi

Joel Bouhey (Maui Jiu Jitsu) vs Pete Shoemaker (Precision Jiu Jitsu)

155lbs Black Belt Gi

Clifton Teshima (Soriano) vs Jeff Huang (Workshop Honolulu)

155lbs Black Belt Gi

Kevin Tang (Relson Gracie HK) vs Kyle Foyle (Alliance BJJ)

145lbs Black Belt Gi

Gordon Kimura (Mano BJJ/Inverse) vs Westen Waltjen (Penn JJ/SJBJJ)

140lbs Black Belt Gi

Aj Mendoza (Ron Shiraki Academy) vs Chris Nitta (North Shore Jiu Jitsu)

265lbs Brown Belt Gi

Daren Martin (Sapateiro) vs Patrick Stachel (Mad Tiger CTA)

205lbs Brown Belt NOGI

Robert Castellano (Atos) vs Jimmy Sengdetka (Alliance BJJ)

185lbs Brown Belt Gi

William Torres vs Ryan Pilanca (Alliance BJJ)

185lbs NOGI

Alvin Yeh (WorkShop Honolulu) vs Ron Jhun (CJJF)

185lbs Brown Belt Gi

Taylor Kuhia (Gracie Kailua) vs Adam Taufmann (Alliance BJJ)

175lbs Brown Belt Gi

Kyle Oswalt (Atos) vs Brandon Bell (CJJF)

175lbs Brown Belt Gi

Sergio Esquivel (Gracie Kailua) vs Michael Andrews Newman (CTA Mad Tiger Academy)

170lbs Brown Belt Gi

Cory Okuda (Alliance BJJ) vs Christian Chun Fat (Sapatiero)

165lbs Brown Belt NOGI

Jason Tanaka (Clark Gracie Hawaii) vs Scot Miyamoto (Work Shop Honolulu)

150lbs Brown Belt Gi

Gerald Espiritu (CJJF) vs Ryne Yoshimura (Sapateiro Jiu Jitsu)

140lbs Brown Belt Gi

Daniel Deanda (CJJF) vs Thang Nguyen (Brazilian Free Style)

230lbs NOGI

Nakia Naelole (Casa De Fera Jiu Jitsu) vs Patrick Diego (Gracie Technics)

190lbs Purple Belt Gi

Johnathan Bolton (Gracie Waterfront) vs Charles Quintanilla (CJJF)

175lbs Purple Belt Gi

Kaika Sasaoka (CJJF) vs Garrett Gonsalves (HNL BJJ)

155lbs Purple Belt Gi

Garry Nakamura (North Shore Jiu Jitsu Club) vs Grant Mochizuki (Relson Gracie o2 MMA)

145lbs PUprle Belt NOGI

Justin Puerto (Atos) vs Bill Takeuchi Jr (Mad Tiger CTA)

140lbs Purple Belt Gi

Jayson Kira (Gracie Technics) vs Nicholas Alcoran (Atos)

140lbs Purple Belt Gi

Mike Chu (Mano Jiu Jitsu) vs Waiokeolaokalani Potts (CJJF)

130lbs Purple Belt Gi

Celeste Gage (Gracie Humaita) vs Maka Paracuelles (Trilogy BJJ)

132 Teen Gi

Jonah Kapihe (CJJF) vs Micaiah Garan (Relson Gracie RSA)

110lbs Teen Gi

Kai Godwin (Maui Jiu Jitsu) vs Rawlins Fukuda (k-team)

60lbs Yellow Belt Gi

Aiden Riley Villanueva (CJJF) vs Owen Goo (Mad Tiger CTA)

For more information, including a link to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.