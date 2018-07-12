Hawaii athletes team up to support communities devastated by lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Professional athletes from Hawaii are teaming up to raise money for Hawaii island communities affected by Kilauea's latest eruption.

Six athletes are participating in the Be A Hero for Hawaii Challenge: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, UFC fighter Yancy Medeiros, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, and Texas Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The challenge is designed to be a friendly competition to see which team sport is able to raise the most in donations.

“I had to do something to help and was looking for a way to bring people together around it, so I called other pro athlete friends who were from Hawaii to join in,” said Grugier-Hill. "These guys didn’t hesitate and were immediately on board. That’s just how Hawaii rolls, and being the competitors we are, we thought it would be great to see which one of our sports could raise the most money.”

Funds raised through the challenge will be directed to the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation to assist with long-term recovery efforts who have been impacted by the Kilauea volcanic eruption, as well as relief and recovery efforts in other Hawaii communities should another disaster occur.

Donations can be made online at www.HeroesforHawaii.org or by mail at Hawaii Community Foundation, 827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI, 96813. Note which sports team is being supported when sending donations via mail.

To track the progress of each “team” during the Be A Hero for Hawaii Challenge, visit www.HeroesforHawaii.org or search #HeroesforHawaii on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for player information and updates.