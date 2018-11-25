Hawai'i football wins overtime thriller at San Diego State

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hawaii vs San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Cole McDonald threw for a career-high 452 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard scoring strike to JoJo Ward in overtime, to help Hawaii beat San Diego State 31-30 on Saturday night.



McDonald completed 29 of 46 passes with no interceptions and added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. Cedric Byrd had six receptions for 140 yards and a scored and Ward finished with 120 yards receiving on six catches for Hawaii (7-5, 4-3 Mountain West).



McDonald hit Marcus Armstrong-Brown for a 15-yard gain on third-and-11 and, on third-and-9 Ward's touchdown catch gave the Rainbow Warriors a 31-24 lead in overtime. Juwan Washington, on the next play from scrimmage, raced 25 yards for a touchdown and SDSU went for the win but Ryan Agnew overthrew Kahale Warring in the corner of the end zone.



Hawaii scored 21 second-quarter points to take a 24-14 lead into the break. Ryan Agnew replaced starter Christian Chapman in the fourth quarter and immediately led a 10-play, 68-yard drive capped by his 13-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Lessard. After a Rainbow Warriors punt, SDSU (7-4, 4-3) drove to the 15 before John Baron II missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in regulation.



Baron made a 53-yarder in the third quarter, improving to 5 of 5 from 50-plus yards this season.