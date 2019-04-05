Hawai'i cousins Cooper & Kamaka will face-off on May 9 in PFL cage

Season two of the Professional Fighters League will get underway on May 9 in New York where in the welterweight division cousins from Hawaii will go face to face.

Ray Cooper III and Zane Kamaka will meet at 170-pounds in a match that will be featured on ESPN2.

Cooper, the reigning PFL welterweight division runner-up is 17-6 in his career went 4-0 with four TKO victories before falling to Magomed Magomedkerimov in the final.

The 26-year old from Pearl City says the upcoming fight is personal and he takes offense to Kamaka entering the PFL's weight-class.

“Family doesn’t do this to each other. Even if it was me, I wouldn’t do this to my cousins, my real cousins, I wouldn’t do this to my brothers and it’s just very disrespectful for him to do this," Cooper told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zane Kamaka

Kamaka, is 13-3 and is the reigning X-1 welterweight champion, having won three consecutive fights.

"This is an opportunity of a lifetime and if they can't see that and they can't understand that then you know? I've been waiting for this for so long and like I was happy for him. I guess I thought people would be happy for me too but I understand. It's just hard circumstances. This is just one sport and I just, it is what it is man," Kamaka told DeMello on Thursday.

“We was good this last past fight that we went to and after I found out that he wanted to come into the weight-class, it’s pretty much you’re challenging your family and how I grew up you don’t do that to family. Obviously he’s not from our lineage. He’s not from our bloodline. So, it’s just another fight and everybody wants to hype this fight up, he’s nothing. I’m going to knock him out in the first round," added Cooper.

View this post on Instagram May 9 we find out who's the Welterweight King. Live on @espn #IMUA A post shared by Waianae, Hi 96792 (@zkamaka170) on Apr 4, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT

COMPLETE PFL 1 CARD:

May 9: Welterweights, Women's Lightweights

On ESPN+, 12 p.m. HST

Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (Brazil) (13-2-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (Serbia) (16-8-2)

Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco (Brazil) (11-2) vs. Roberta Samad (Cincinnati) (4-1)

Welterweight: Gamzat Khiramagomedov (Russia) (7-0) vs. Glaico Franca (Brazil) (19-5)

Lightweight: Genah Fabian (New Zealand) (1-0) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (Canada) (4-0)

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy (Sweden) (7-4-1) vs. David Michaud (Phoenix) (15-4)

On ESPN2, 3 p.m. HST

Lightweight: Sarah Kaufman (Canada) (20-4-1) vs. Morgan Frier (Las Vegas) (4-1)

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (Hawaii) (17-6) vs. Zane Kamaka (Hawaii) (13-3)

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov (Russia) (23-5) vs. John Howard (Boston) (27-14-1)

Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (Middletown, Ohio) (3-0) vs. Svetlana Khautova (Russia) (2-0)

Welterweight: Louis Taylor (Chicago) (18-4-1) vs. Chris Curtis (Cincinnati) (20-5)