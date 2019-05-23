Hawai'i Bowl returning to Christmas Eve date

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU – The SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl will return to its traditional Christmas Eve timeslot for the 18th edition of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8p.m. ET (3p.m. HT) at Aloha Stadium.

The 2019 SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference orBYU and will be televised on ESPN.

"We are thrilled to return to December 24th," said Daryl Garvin, SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl executive director. "This is a wonderful opportunity to continue bringing friends and families together across the country to celebrate Hawai‘i's holiday tradition, the SoFi Hawaiʻi Bowl."

Last year's game was played on December 22, outside of its traditional Christmas Eve date for just the fourth time in the bowl's history. Conference USA's Louisiana Tech defeated Hawai‘i of the Mountain West, 31-14.

The SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl is known for its high scoring (the winning team has scored 40 or more points 11 times), thrilling offenses and close games with two overtime contests and six games decided by one touchdown or less.

In addition to promoting the island way of life by sponsoring events intrinsic to Hawai‘i, the bowl supports many non-profit organizations through the Hawai‘i Bowl Foundation. More than $1 million has been awarded to local charities since the inception of the Hawai'i Bowl Foundation.

The bowl game was created in 2002 after the hometown University of Hawai‘i finished the 2001 season with a 9-3 record and was not invited to a bowl game. The Rainbow Warriors have participated in the bowl a record eight times.