Green & White celebration honors UH Circle of Honor class of 2018

The 2ndannual Green and White Celebration, presented by 'Ahahui Koa Ānuenue and hosted by the UH Letterwinners Club will celebrate the achievements of the UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2018 was held on Sunday evening.



The event which was sold out, took place at the Stan Sheriff Center and included food stations (12th Avenue Grill, Da Spot, Holoholo Grill, Sodexo, The Willows/Karai Crab, Tikis Grill & Bar, Town Kaimuki), silent auction featuring trips, memorabilia, and gift certificates, and awards ceremony.



The 36thclass of the UH Sports Circle of Honor includes:

2007 Warrior football team , undefeated regular season (12-0), WAC champion, Allstate Sugar Bowl participant

Kanani Danielson, women's volleyball All-American

Rick Blangiardi, football player & coach, television executive

James "Skippy" Dyer, legendary three-sport athlete



All proceeds benefited the UH Athletics Department in support of student-athlete success.